The Perfect Phone Case for a Pandemic Has Arrived

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You might not want to admit it, but your phone can get pretty grimy considering everything it touches -- fortunately, you won't ever have to think about that again in this pandemic.

You take your phone ... everywhere, which means it's accumulated more germs than you can imagine. It's not great, but what are you going to do? Leave it at home???? Nah, we didn't think so. Since that ain't an option, just get the Aeris Copper Germ-Killing Case.

It's the first phone case designed for the coronavirus pandemic and needs to be on every tech lover's radar. The case has a 100% copper coating which allows it to kill a wide range of bacteria and viruses that come into contact with it. Say it with us ... not today, COVID!

Truthfully, it's the best two-in-one deal you're ever going to get because copper is a mad pretty color. It's a bright, neutral-like color that appeals to everyone. Just note, there are currently sizes only available for iPhones including the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone X/XS, iPhone 6S+/7+/8+, and iPhone 6S/7/8/SE 2020.