The Ultimate Espresso Maker That'll Make Mornings Perky & Smooth

Sometimes a simple pot of ground beans doesn't do the trick to get over a groggy morning -- often, you need more of a boost ... and, boy, do we have one in store with a kick.

With that said, why not skip the coffee and live like Italian royalty with a fresh miniature cup of espresso??? If that sounds appealing, you're better off rolling with the Alessi Pulcina 3-Cup Espresso Maker -- the espresso machine that puts all the rest to shame.

This high-performance product was designed by award-winning Italian architect Michele De Lucchi. It combines the technology developed by the well-known illycaffè and the high-end design of Italian housewares brand Alessi (think of it as the nation's Le Creuset for home goods). See, told you it was fancy.

It's smart too. The espresso maker's boiler stops dispensing the drink exactly at the right time to avoid the bitter aftertaste found in every standard cup of joe. Taste aside, who wouldn't want to proudly show off this piece of art in their crib? It's hands down a step up from the cheap coffee maker setups most people have.