Guess Who This Happy Kid Turned Into!

10/13/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this smirking sweetheart was making the best music around, he was just another happy kid growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This cutie with a bowl cut is known for his award-winning music career and his famous catchphrases all over his social media. He is an artist that has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and John Legend.

Producing hit after hit, he just released another one with Drake -- the song was added to his list of iconic music videos. Don't ever play yourself!

Can you guess who he is?

