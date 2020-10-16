Make Your Voice Seen and Heard in This Election, Cop a 'Vote' Mask

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

ICYMI, Election Day is November 3 -- and since a lot of us won't be hitting the polls in person, there's a new way to let folks know you're politically engaged in a pandemic.

To encourage everyone around you to get out there and do their civic duty, pick up a double pack of these sweet VOTE Masks. They're made with a double layer of cotton and thin fusing in between making them breathable and effective in blocking out harmful substances ... because, yes, coronavirus is still out there and we still need to protect ourselves.

Not only will you get two masks per pack -- which is great considering you're supposed to be washing them regularly -- for every purchase, $2 will go towards When We All Vote. The nonprofit, nonpartisan org is dedicated to boosting voter registration, a worthy cause.

BTW, starting today, the masks are on sale ... so no excuse to not get a few. Originally, the two-pack in black costs $25, but thanks to this deal -- you can snag 'em for $5 cheaper.