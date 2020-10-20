The Bow Tie on Your Cooking Essentials is This Cast Iron Set

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's no secret that one of the most coveted kitchen essentials is the cast iron pan -- it's also no secret that we have a set up for grabs that can step up your kitchen game big time.

Thanks to a sweet little deal we have here on the table, you can scoop up not one, not two ... but THREE cast iron pans by copping the Pur Extra Large Cast Iron Pans set. Each purchase comes with a trio of non-stick pans ... which are basically indestructible.

Additionally, they've already been factory pre-seasoned which means they're extra non-stick, protected from scratches, easier to clean, and more importantly, can make your food that much more flavorful. These reasons alone make them the ultimate holiday purchase.

Cast iron can and does retain super high heat ... resulting in better, more evenly cooked meals. They also work with multiple cooking methods, so like your favorite star chefs, you'll be able to start cooking on your stovetop and finish things off in the oven.