How in the World is She 40 Years Old?!?

Your eyes and mind are not deceiving you ... Kim Kardashian is turning 40, and to celebrate, here are 40 of her best hot shots. Not that ya needed an excuse.

Yes, Kim K is celebrating the milestone bday Wednesday, which might have some of you wondering where in the hell the time goes. Thankfully, this gallery should help ease the sting of Father Time ... and just about anything else that's got ya down, really.

Check out the pics for the best possible hump day celebration most of us will muster today. It's a sweet stroll down memory lane that definitely includes Kim dressed to the nines.

Play video content TMZ.com

BTW, a huge shout-out and big thank you to Paris Hilton for introducing Kim K to the rest of the world back in August 2006 as they sauntered into the Hyde nightclub in WeHo. Unforgettable moment ... even if you're not Tara Reid.