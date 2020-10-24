President Trump Cast His Vote for 'A Guy Named Trump'

Play video content

President Trump just racked up another vote in his column ... his own.

Trump hit the polls early Saturday in West Palm Beach, FL, telling his supporters, "I voted for a guy named Trump."

Trump was a longtime New York voter, but he changed his residence last year to Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. He has beef with New York -- especially NYC -- because he says the Big Apple has treated him unfairly.

President Donald Trump is officially the first sitting U.S. President to vote in the state of Florida. Trump gave the signature thumbs up as he left his West Palm Beach polling location. #VoteEarlyDay #vote pic.twitter.com/N1pLclKW5L — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) October 24, 2020 @ParkerWPLG

Trump tweeted, "JUST VOTED. A great honor!"

Trump said in-person voting was preferable to mail in, but remember -- he has voted absentee twice this year.