President Trump Cast His Vote for 'A Guy Named Trump'

President Trump I Just Voted for 'A Guy Named Trump'

10/24/2020 8:47 AM PT
I'M EXERCISING ... MY FRANCHISE

President Trump just racked up another vote in his column ... his own.

Trump hit the polls early Saturday in West Palm Beach, FL, telling his supporters, "I voted for a guy named Trump."

Trump was a longtime New York voter, but he changed his residence last year to Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. He has beef with New York -- especially NYC -- because he says the Big Apple has treated him unfairly.

Trump tweeted, "JUST VOTED. A great honor!"

Trump said in-person voting was preferable to mail in, but remember -- he has voted absentee twice this year.

Tens of millions of people have already voted, with a huge number expected at the polls on November 3rd. That said, most experts think this election isn't going to be called for days after the final vote is cast.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later