The Last Toothbrush You'll Ever Buy is Right Here

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're still brushing your teeth by hand, STOP ... do your mouth a favor and pivot to electric, 'cause it's about time.

Makes sense that you don't want to pay hundreds of dollars for a damn toothbrush -- nobody does. Lucky for you, we got a smarter alternative! Starting today, you no longer have that problem, courtesy of the affordable AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush.

This high-end electric toothbrush will do wonders for your oral health as it's capable of removing up to 10 times the amount of plaque than your traditional option. It's also known to significantly improve your overall gum health in as little as one week.

On top of that, its 40,000 VPM motor can dissolve stains and simultaneously whiten your teeth. You'll even be able to customize your brushing experience with several settings that focus on specific problem areas of your teeth. Yep, there ain't much this toothbrush can't do.