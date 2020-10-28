One-Stop Shop for Entertainment, This Bundle Beats 'Em All

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Between streaming services, virtual fitness classes, and more, paying for apps can add up -- and now, you can actually count down ... because we're about to save you a buck.

An entire swath of content called the Complete Entertainment Bundle is available now, and it's as good as it sounds. In total, there's 12 epic subscriptions for the price of one.

We're not going to eat up all your time by going through all 12 apps. Perhaps, the biggest highlight of the bundle is a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus, which on its own costs $60/year. PS Plus provides you with a collection of free games, exclusive discounts, online multi-player, and more ... so yes, if you have the console, it's more than worth it.

Another key app is Restflix, and while it's no Netflix, the sleep streaming service is useful as it can help you fall asleep faster and rest better. There's even a lifetime VPN subscription, a Memrise Language Learning app featuring 22 languages, a highly-rated Yoga platform, and many more that's all part of the bundle.