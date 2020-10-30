Apple and Dr. Dre Have an Auditory Surprise For You

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's no secret that all things Apple, including Beats, is pricey -- but when they come together in one place (HERE) right ahead of the holiday season ... you know you're in for a treat.

Today is a new day and you can take advantage of the new and improved price of the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones -- which we have up for grabs at a discounted price, way more affordable than you'll probably find anywhere else these days.

The Powerbeats3 provides you with a high-quality, long-lasting wireless listening experience. It also features an ergonomic design that delivers premium acoustics unlike any other.

When it comes to battery life, the Powerbeats3 can last up to 12 hours, but what's more impressive is that a five-minute charge can get you an hour of playback. For those who always forget to charge their electronics, these headphones were made for you.

They're also durable and sweat-resistant making them the perfect choice for a workout. Plus, it's designed with ear hooks, so they'll always stay snug and in place.