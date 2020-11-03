Green Party Candidate Ralph Nader 'Memba Him?!

East Coast environmentalist and political activist Ralph Nader became a household name in 2000 after he accepted the nomination as the Green Party Presidential candidate alongside his running mate, Winona LaDuke, as the Vice President nominee.

While they only received 2.7 percent of the popular vote ... Nader and LaDuke became a big part in the election after they were accused of taking votes away from Democrat Al Gore in Florida ... ultimately helping George W. Bush win the highly disputed presidential election.