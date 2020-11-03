Green Party Candidate Ralph Nader 'Memba Him?!
11/3/2020 12:01 AM PT
East Coast environmentalist and political activist Ralph Nader became a household name in 2000 after he accepted the nomination as the Green Party Presidential candidate alongside his running mate, Winona LaDuke, as the Vice President nominee.
While they only received 2.7 percent of the popular vote ... Nader and LaDuke became a big part in the election after they were accused of taking votes away from Democrat Al Gore in Florida ... ultimately helping George W. Bush win the highly disputed presidential election.
Nader went on to contribute both politically and personally and can be heard on his weekly Ralph Nader Radio Hour.
