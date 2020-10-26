Dr. Niles Crane on 'Frasier' 'Memba Him?!
10/26/2020 12:01 AM PT
East Coast actor David Hyde Pierce had a handful of television and movie credits before he landed the life-changing role of the shrink sidekick and younger brother Dr. Niles Crane -- who serves as the yin to Dr. Frasier's yang -- on the long-running sophisticated sitcom "Frasier" from 1993 - 2004.
David Hyde Pierce shared the small screen with Jane Leeves as Niles' love interest, Daphne Moon, John Mahoney as the crotchety father, Martin Crane, Kelsey Grammer as the older brother and fellow psychiatrist, Frasier Crane ... and of course Moose the Jack Russell Terrier as the house-broken best friend, Eddie.
