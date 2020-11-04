Gold Earrings Make the Perfect Holiday Gift, Don't Break the Bank!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Every kiss might begin with K ... but so do these gold-plated earrings that won't make you go broke if you wanna get someone something nice this holiday season.

Thankfully, we're here to help. You can grab a lovely pair of 18k Gold Plated Curved Huggie Earrings with Micro-Pav'e Swarovski Crystals for less than $20 -- which is a full 75% off its original value. Quite a steal, right??? Yeah, we thought so too.

Whether you're buying the earrings for a special someone or simply treating yourself, the great thing is they go with any wardrobe. These designer earrings are classic statement pieces that can be dressed up or down, and will certainly turn heads in-person or even virtually.

In addition to the 18-karat gold plating, the Swarovski crystals are what make the earrings truly pop. Plus, it's confirmed to be a hypoallergenic product reducing the risk of irritation to the skin. As a result of the earrings' butterfly backing, you can also count on them to deliver a cozy and comfortable fit that won't fall off.