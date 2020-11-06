Everyone's a Data Analyst These Days, You Can Learn To Be One Too

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Everyone and their mother seems to be a data analyst these days -- and not just that, but everyone and their mother's business is hiring for them ... time to jump on the train.

Instead of paying thousands of dollars to a university to learn this skill, you can just cop the Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel and Data Certification Bundle, which is essentially a boot camp to kickstart a career as a data analyst. It features 90 hours of basic to advanced content on Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Tableau, VBA, Python, and so much more.

The bundle starts off a thorough rundown on Microsoft Excel, a straight-forward introductory class centered around the simple idea that practice makes perfect. You'll learn and apply a mix of basic and advanced skills in Excel, which will equip you to perform bigger programming tasks.

Once you have the fundamentals of Excel down, the course dives deeper into next-level concepts such as the Python for Finance class, an Excel VBA Tutorials: Learn Excel Programming Language lesson, among many others. In total, the 90-hour course is split up into 24 classes designed to challenge you and make you competitive within the field.