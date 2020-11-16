The Black Friday Apple AirPods Fire Sale You Want is Here

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Christmastime is here (almost), and it's time to get familiar with those nifty AirPods you've been eyeing, but haven't quite been able to pull the trigger for ... alas, a sale!!!

Look ... if you've been waiting to make the switch to the Apple AirPods Pro, this is your chance. Ahead, you'll find a list of early Black Friday deals including an extra-low price on the wireless headphones alongside some must-have accessories.

Just remember to use the promo code SAVE15NOV for an additional 15% off already marked down prices. Go ahead, take advantage of the biggest sale event of the year.

Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods and AirPods (2-Pack)

For only $13.59 with the discount code SAVE15NOV, the Earhoox 2.0 can make sure your Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro never fall out of your ears. It comes in a pack of two, so you can keep one for yourself and give the other to a friend. Try the Earhoox: Airpod Survival Kit if you're looking for an all-in-one option to upgrade your setup. With the discount code, you can grab it for $34.

AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle

This four-in-one AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle includes a protective sleeve, carabiner, anti-loss rope, and earbud holder, which all together, keep your wireless headphones safe. It's a total steal at only $12.74. Grab the more robust version with the AirPods 8-piece Accessory Bundle for $8.49.

Apple AirPods Pro

The major product highlight of this roundup is the highly discounted Apple AirPods Pro. It's current price dropped to just $219, a significant drop from its original retail value of $249. And, thanks to the Wireless Charger for Apple AirPods and Phones for $14.44, you'll be able to go cord-free when you charge both your new Apple AirPods and iPhone all at once.

Ballistic AirPods Pro Case

For those who constantly drop their Apple AirPods Pro, the Ballistic AirPods Pro Case that's around $10 was made for you. You no longer have to stress, courtesy of the case's shock-proof premium ballistic nylon. Upgrade to the CarryOn: Genuine Leather Case for AirPods Pro if you're looking for a chic choice that you can't go wrong with.

Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods and AirPods Pro

Enjoy the sleekest way to charge your Apple AirPods. The Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods and AirPods Pro is only $24.64 and is guaranteed to upgrade your WFH setup. Or, stay charged for just $27.19 with this alternative AirPod Charger. It features a topless design, so you won't even have to remove any of your wireless device's attachments.