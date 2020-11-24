Guess Who This Pouting Princess Turned Into!
Guess Who This Pouting Princess Turned Into!
11/24/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this little redhead was ruling the school on a popular teen drama, she was just another pouting princess posing for photos in Washington.
This pretty pipsqueak blossomed on-screen with her starring role on a CW television series named after a town filled with gangs, serial killers and cults. Among the popular ensemble cast, she is the only actor on set allowed to wear red for her costumes.
Her fans can always keep up on behind-the-scenes action -- and other fun aspects of her life -- by checking out her personal YouTube channel as well.
