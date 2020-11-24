This Robot Vacuum Cleaner Will Do the Dirty Work For You

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With everything going on this year, we wouldn't blame ya if cleaning your floors was the last thing on your mind ... luckily, you'll never have to think about it again either.

Let the Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner do all the dirty work for you. This affordable cleaning device can guarantee you a spotless space at the touch of a button.

It's made with advanced technology including Gyroptic Smart Navigation, which scoops things up in a zig-zag route offering 30% increased cleaning efficiency compared to other similar vacuums out there. Additionally, the E30 has high-precision sensors, so you can set no-go areas and focus on only the spots you want to be cleaned.

The robot even knows precisely when it needs to be recharged and automatically returns to its charger when the battery is running low. Overall, the battery life couldn't be more reliable with a run time of up to 150 minutes, cleaning 2,150 square feet, on a single charge. You can also connect it to your smartphone via an app allowing you to schedule cleaning, choose between settings and more.

Starting today, there's a special doorbuster deal on the Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner making it the device's lowest price yet. Thanks to this early Black Friday sale, you can order the E30 for $189.97 -- happy shopping!