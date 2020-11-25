This Oprah-Approved Pressure Cooker is a Kitchen Food Bomb

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We're all feeling the pressure this year amid an ongoing pandemic -- so why not shift some of that weight over to your kitchen and onto this nifty device???

Since we can't always turn to takeout, it's about time you come up with a solution and that's the easy-to-use, Oprah-approved Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker. It's the ultimate kitchen appliance you can use to make every dish in the book.

Not only does the convenient, high-quality pressure cooker allow you to cook meals in half the time, it includes 15 different settings to choose from. You'll be able to pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, pasteurize and so much more with this device alone.

There's also specific cooking options such as bean/chili, rice, yogurt, egg, among many others, in case you already something specific you want to eat. The pressure can even make two things at the same time with the accompanying stainless steel steamer basket and inner cooking pot.

All-in-all, adding this one pot to your kitchen will cut down the clutter because it has everything you need for most recipes. Thanks to our early Black Friday doorbuster deal, you can grab the Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker for $80.