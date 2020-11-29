CYBER MONDAY IS HERE!! ... Save $$$ on These Awesome Apps You Never Knew You Needed...

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Having useful apps on your phone can change your life!!! Unfortunately, the ones you need the most aren't typically free ... but at least during this year's Cyber Monday sale, you'll be able to get must-download options at a major discount.

In fact, there's even an additional 40% off discount for shoppers with promo code CMSAVE40. Isn't it time you re-examine your phone and make sure you have the apps or software you need to use the device to its fullest potential?

The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro and Luminar 4

For a limited time, the bundle made for team Apple has arrived. It features 12 award-winning apps for productivity, photo editing, and more. We guarantee you'll want to uninstall everything you have and replace it with what's in store here. Get The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro and Luminar 4 for $41.99 (reg. $1,266) with promo code CMSAVE40.

XSplit VCam: Lifetime Subscription (Windows)

Whether you're vlogging or doing a presentation for your colleagues on Zoom, you have to have a professional background. You no longer have to stress about what's behind you again with this platform that's compatible with all well-known video chat platforms. Get a lifetime subscription to the XSplit VCam for $11.99 with promo code CMSAVE40.

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Learn your next language much faster with this app's unique approach. It uses state-of-the-art speech recognition to listen and only provide you with positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. Purchase a lifetime subscription to Mondly including all 33 languages for $59.99 (reg. $2,199) with promo code CMSAVE40.

Mashvisor: Lifetime Subscription

For anyone interested in investing in real estate, this was made for you. It's a one-stop site that researches and analyzes real estate data for you to show information like the returns of a particular property and more. Don't hesitate to get a lifetime subscription to Mashivor for $23.99 (reg. $1,499) with promo code CMSAVE40.

NordPass Password Manager: 1-Yr Subscription

Remembering passwords is the worst, so stop doing it. Get a one-year subscription to NordPass Password Manager for $17.99 with promo code CMSAVE40 and it'll autosave all your information. It's also not just for your computer, you'll have the option to save and sync the passwords to all your devices.

ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

How many times have you gotten the "iCloud Storage is full" notification? Thanks to a lifetime subscription to the ThunderDrive Cloud Storage for $35.40 (reg. $1,200) with promo code CMSAVE40, you finally have the ability to safely and easily manage all your music, photos, and anything else you have on your phone. It provides 2TB of storage, which is well above the average smartphone.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

Don't neglect to take care of your digital property. With Degoo, you'll never have to worry about losing any of your data. Buy a 10TB backup plan with Degoo Premium for $89.40 (reg. $3,600) with promo code CMSAVE40.

WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker: Lifetime Subscription (Business Plan)

Even if it's something as simple as writing emails, ensure it's the best it can be with this grammar checker that's ready to make grammar, sentence structure, spelling, and proper punctuation corrections. Get a lifetime business plan subscription to WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker for $59.99 (reg. $1,379) with promo code CMSAVE40.

Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription

From avoiding spam callers to dates gone wrong, there are plenty of reasons why you'd prefer to keep your phone number hidden. A lifetime subscription to the Hushed Private Phone Line for $11.99 (reg. $150) with promo code CMSAVE40 is able to make that happen for you.

Memrise Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription

For a more immersive way to pick up a new language, Memrise is the way to go as it teaches you more common words and phrases and lets you connect with locals. Snag a lifetime subscription to Memrise Language Learning for $59.99 (reg. $139) with promo code CMSAVE40.