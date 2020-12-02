A Dozen Wine Bottles for As Low as $80, Merry Christmas

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Do you have a de facto wine-o in your family or friend group? Wanna get 'em something they'll love for the holidays?? Come with us then ...

This holiday season, we have a feeling that individual is going to be extra thankful for you this year. Well, only if you come through with all the wine from the major Wine Insiders sale.

And, by all the wine, we mean up to 15 bottles. This company has a mission to bring affordable, high-quality wine to as many people around the globe. Don't stress, this isn't a wine club, so you won't have to panic about signing up for anything or having recurring monthly charges on your credit card.

This offer is a one-time deal and comes in the form of a voucher with shipping already included making the whole gift-giving process as easy as possible. No wrapping or shipping fees required. That alone makes this holiday gift idea worth it.

There's a package of 15 bottles of Cab Sav available for $89; an order of 12 bottles of white wine is only $79, while 15 bottles of red blends are $85, and a final option of 15 bottles of mixed wines is $85.

No matter what you decide to go with, they're all hands down a bargain.