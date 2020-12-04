Nice Jewelry Doesn't Have to Cost an Arm & a Leg This Holiday Season

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The holidays are here and if you wanna get that special someone in your life something extra special without breaking the bank ... well, come on down!!!

If you think this extravagant gesture is out of your price range, think again. The affordable and elegant Tennis Jewelry 3-Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals has everything you're looking for.

It's complete with a pair of earrings, a 7.8-inch bracelet, and an 18-inch necklace. Each item features a classic design along with 18K gold-plating and intricately aligned Swarovski crystals. The accessories are even hypoallergenic, so you won't have to worry about any irritation on your skin.

On top of that, the set is highly durable and guaranteed to retain its color and shine. Whether you wear them separately or as a group, this set adds a layer of sophistication to any look. Plus, it's stunning to look at and we bet whoever you give it to will instantly love it.

On most days, the Tennis Jewelry 3-Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals is valued at $159, but thankfully you can enjoy a significant price drop through us ... just $40 for the whole bag. Yes, you're very welcome.