Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Before this playful pipsqueak was a rapper and an award-winning actor, he was just another cute kid growing up in Wembley, United Kingdom.

This wide-eyed darling set his sights on a successful music and acting career, which he achieved in an acclaimed film starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as his cameraman sidekick. Soon after, this talented celeb won a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series ... securing his place as the first Asian and Muslim to achieve this award.