Lisa in 'Sugar & Spice' 'Memba Her?!
12/3/2020 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles local Marla Sokoloff was only 20 years old when she took on the role of the high school cheerleader-turned-armed robber, Lisa "The Informer" Janusch -- who teams up with her tight-knit cheer squad to stickup local businesses -- in the 2001 teen-comedy "Sugar & Spice."
Marla wasn't the only gun-totting betty doll ... she was joined by other up-and-coming actors including Mena Suvari as, Kansas "The Rebel" Hill, Marley Shelton as, Diane "The Mastermind" Weston ... and of course James Marsden as the dreamy quarterback, Jack.
Sokoloff was also in "Dude, Where's My Car?" and "True Crime."
