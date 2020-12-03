Lisa in 'Sugar & Spice' 'Memba Her?!

Los Angeles local Marla Sokoloff was only 20 years old when she took on the role of the high school cheerleader-turned-armed robber, Lisa "The Informer" Janusch -- who teams up with her tight-knit cheer squad to stickup local businesses -- in the 2001 teen-comedy "Sugar & Spice."

Marla wasn't the only gun-totting betty doll ... she was joined by other up-and-coming actors including Mena Suvari as, Kansas "The Rebel" Hill, Marley Shelton as, Diane "The Mastermind" Weston ... and of course James Marsden as the dreamy quarterback, Jack.