Deb In 'Weird Science' 'Memba Her?!
11/27/2020 8:06 AM PT
West Coast actress Suzanne Snyder was in her early 20s when she landed the role as the high school hottie and nerd crush Deb -- who ditches the jocks and falls for the dweebs after their abduction by the biker gang -- in the classic '80s comedy "Weird Science."
Snyder was cast alongside some big names in the teen flick including Robert Downey Jr. as the slushy-spilling bully, Ian, Anthony Michael Hall as the loser virgin, Gary ... and of course Kelly LeBrock as the computer-created super babe, Lisa.
