Deb in 'Weird Science' 'Memba Her?!

Deb In 'Weird Science' 'Memba Her?!

11/27/2020 8:06 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 7
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery

West Coast actress Suzanne Snyder was in her early 20s when she landed the role as the high school hottie and nerd crush Deb -- who ditches the jocks and falls for the dweebs after their abduction by the biker gang -- in the classic '80s comedy "Weird Science."

Snyder was cast alongside some big names in the teen flick including Robert Downey Jr. as the slushy-spilling bully, Ian, Anthony Michael Hall as the loser virgin, Gary ... and of course Kelly LeBrock as the computer-created super babe, Lisa.

Guess what Suzanne Snyder looks like now at 58 years old!

More 'Memba Thems!

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later