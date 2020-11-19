Hilary Banks on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' 'Memba Her?!
11/19/2020 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles native Karyn Parsons shot to stardom when she was only 26 years old after she landed the role of the ditsy cousin Hilary Banks -- whose shopping addictions and overindulged upbringing were the root of her comical character -- on all six seasons of the classic '90s family sitcom "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Karyn Parsons shared the screen with an epic cast including Alfonso Ribeiro as the preppy brother, Carton Banks, Tatyana Ali as the little sis, Ashley Banks ... and obviously Will Smith as the Fresh Prince.
Parsons can also be spotted in the movies "Major Payne" and "Class Act."
