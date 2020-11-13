Sam on 'Gimme A Break' 'Memba Her?!

East Coast actor Lara Jill Miller was only 14 years old when she shot to stardom after landing the role of the Kanisky daughter Sam -- who was the youngest in the brood until they added little Joey in the 3rd season -- on the classic '80s family sitcom "Gimme A Break!"

Lara Jill Miller shared the show's limelight with Kari Michaelsen and Lauri Hendler as the other two sisters Katie and Julie, Joey Lawrence as the bay bro, Joey, ... and of course Nell Carter as the mother figure, Nellie "Nell" Harper.