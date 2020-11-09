Girlfriend in "Thriller" Video 'Memba Her?!
11/9/2020 12:01 AM PT
Missouri-born model and actress Ola Ray was 23 years old when she shot to stardom after she was cast as Michael Jackson's girlfriend -- both in the '50s werewolf freaky film scene and the zombie uprising -- in the 1983 short film masterpiece, "Thriller," by John Landis.
After her role in the music-movie, Ola was cast as an actor in a long list of television shows and movies including "Cheers," "Beverly Hills Cop II," "Gimme A Break," "The Night Stalker," "Fear City" and many more ... but never reached the same fame she achieved from the MJ music video.
