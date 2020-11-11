Kids Song Icon Raffi 'Memba Him?!

Canadian artist Raffi Cavoukian (or better known as just Raffi) has been famous for nearly half a century for his soothing children's songs that worked their way into millions of children's hearts and minds around the world.

Raffi armed with only a guitar and his calming vocal style has become a household name with songs like "Baby Beluga," "Bananaphone," "Down by the Bay," "Shake My Sillies Out," "Apples and Bananas" and many more classic preschool tunes.