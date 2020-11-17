Ray on 'Sister, Sister' 'Memba Him?!

Ray Campbell on 'Sister, Sister' 'Memba Him?!

11/17/2020 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 11
Everett Collection

Norfolk native Tim Reid has had a long and prosperous acting career but may be known best for his role as the hard-nosed (and sweet 'stached) father figure Raymond "Ray" Campbell -- who doted over the adoptive twin daughters -- in the classic '90s family sitcom "Sister, Sister."

Tim Reid shared the show with Tia and Tamera Mowry as the double-trouble identical siblings Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell ... and of course Jackee Harry as the fun-filled mother, Lisa Landry Sims.

Tim Reid is also famous for playing Downtown Brown on "Simon & Simon" and Mike Hanlon on the OG "IT" movie.

Guess what Tim Reid looks like now at 75 years old.

