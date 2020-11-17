Ray Campbell on 'Sister, Sister' 'Memba Him?!

Ray on 'Sister, Sister' 'Memba Him?!
11/17/2020 12:01 AM PT
Norfolk native Tim Reid has had a long and prosperous acting career but may be known best for his role as the hard-nosed (and sweet 'stached) father figure Raymond "Ray" Campbell -- who doted over the adoptive twin daughters -- in the classic '90s family sitcom "Sister, Sister."
Tim Reid shared the show with Tia and Tamera Mowry as the double-trouble identical siblings Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell ... and of course Jackee Harry as the fun-filled mother, Lisa Landry Sims.
Tim Reid is also famous for playing Downtown Brown on "Simon & Simon" and Mike Hanlon on the OG "IT" movie.
