Ray Campbell on 'Sister, Sister' 'Memba Him?!

Norfolk native Tim Reid has had a long and prosperous acting career but may be known best for his role as the hard-nosed (and sweet 'stached) father figure Raymond "Ray" Campbell -- who doted over the adoptive twin daughters -- in the classic '90s family sitcom "Sister, Sister."

Tim Reid shared the show with Tia and Tamera Mowry as the double-trouble identical siblings Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell ... and of course Jackee Harry as the fun-filled mother, Lisa Landry Sims.