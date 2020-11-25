Greg in 'Scary Movie' 'Memba Him?!
11/25/2020 12:01 AM PT
Canadian actor Lochlyn Munro was in his thirties when he gained fame after landing the role of the hilarious jock Greg -- whose not-so-nice nude pics embarrass him before he gets slashed at the beauty pageant -- in the super-funny horror spoof "Scary Movie."
Lochlyn Munro shared the screen with an awesome cast of young artists including Regina Hall as the talkative Brenda Meeks, a few Wayans Brothers ... and of course Anna Faris as the hysterical hottie, Cindy Campbell.
Munro is still a hard-working actor and can be spotted on big projects including "Riverdale" and the 2019 war flick "Recon."
