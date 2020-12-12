What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Doja Cat have you starting to feel blue ... Cheer yourself up by proving that you have what it takes to spot the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The singer was recently seen at an award show celebrating her win ... And we have made a few changes to the pic! Put your detective skills to the test and get a good look around these two photos! Try your best to find the differences between these two super similar snaps!