Sydney on 'The Hughleys' 'Memba Her?!
12/9/2020 12:01 AM PT
Brooklyn born actor Ashley Monique Clark was only 10 years old when she shot to stardom after she landed the role of the adorable older sister Sydney Hughley -- who made trouble for her parents with her younger brother -- in the late '90s family sitcom "The Hughleys."
Ashley Monique Clark shared the screen time on the ABC show with Elise Neal as the mom, Yvonne Williams-Hughley, Dee Jay Daniels as the younger bro, Michael Hughley ... and of course D.L. Hughley as the man of the house, Darryl Hughley.
Ashley went on to be cast in other big-name shows like "Zoey 101" and "The Bernie Mac Show."