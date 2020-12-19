Stars Gettin' Lit By The Fireplace -- Bring The Heat!

Frosty weather calls for time spent by the fire ... And these stars are surely setting the example for how to heat things up this season!

Celebs such as Kourtney Kardashian, Flea, Hailey Bieber, and Alexandra Daddario have been showing off how they've been warming up this winter ... And there's plenty of other stars that have also been sharing their snaps roasting by the fire!

Start getting cozy with these celebs by scrolling through our gallery of stars getting lit by the fireplace ... Take a look at all the other famous faces feelin' toasty!