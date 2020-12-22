Clean & Charge Your Phone Hands-Free with Best Tech Around

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Sometimes you wanna do a lot of things at once when it comes to your phone, and now ... we got something that can get you there without you having to lift a finger.

Beyond just charging your device, the KeySmart CleanTray ToGo Rechargeable UV Light Sterilizer can power it up and sterilize other small items at the same time.

This KeySmart CleanTray uses UV light to safely kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria. In addition to your phone, the CleanTray is big enough to disinfect other daily essentials such as Apple AirPods, jewelry, sunglasses, pacifiers and so much more.

Compared to other similar products, it has a battery life that's five times longer with a 5,000-hour lifespan. Additionally, on a single charge, it's able to deliver 75 cleaning cycles ensuring your items can be as clean as possible at all times and the disinfecting process only takes a short five minutes.

It's certainly an upgrade from your standard portable charger, and the KeySmart CleanTray ToGo Rechargeable UV Light Sterilizer won't break the bank. For a limited time, it's just $60 through us.