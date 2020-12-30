Guess Who This Snowman Sweetie Turned Into!

12/30/2020 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this excited, little lady was a world-renowned singer and songwriter, she was just bundled up baby posing for a frosty photo north of the border in Canada.

Even though this songstress found her calling as a pop artist spreading a good time everywhere she goes ... from the looks of it she could have had a career as a snowman engineer, complete with a carrot nose and two eyes made out of coal.

If you're still struggling to put your finger on the cute celeb kid pic remember ... it's not Christmas until somebody cries tries to build a snowman.

Can you guess who she is?

Old news is old news!
