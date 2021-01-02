What's The Big Frigin' Difference?
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?
1/2/2021 9:03 AM PT
Don't let these two almost identical images of Matthew Morrison have you feeling confused ... Take a closer look here and try to see if you can spot the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!
The "Glee" star was seen a few weeks back at an event in New York City ... And we have made a few changes to this musical man's pic! Search around the photos and see if you have what it takes to discover the differences between these two super similar snaps!
**HINT -- There are THREE differences between the above photographs!**