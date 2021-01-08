Get the Ultimate Mask Upgrade with N95s from SureWay Health

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It seems mask options nowadays are endless. There are so many to choose from, but the thing to remember is, few are approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

While brands and designers have provided customers with all kinds of mask prints and colors, how effective are these designs? Think about it, how will these flimsy masks really protect you...especially if you're an essential worker that has to be on the job.

Perhaps it's time for an upgrade to the higher-quality N95 Respirator Masks. These masks are an approved medical device, certified to remove 95% of airborne particles, and headbands for a secure seal. We know, they may not be available at your local store, but SureWay Health is ready to get you what you need. With locations in Detroit and Chicago, it's this American company's goal to help as many as possible.

SureWay has delivered over two million N95 respirators to health systems in the Midwest and the company shows no signs of slowing down. From the NIOSH-approved N95 Mask to more affordable N95 equivalent items, SureWay offers a range of products to choose from.

Note: The more you order from SureWay, the more you'll save. For instance, a pack of 20 N95 Masks is only 35% off at $129.95 (or $6.49 each), but an order of 400 N95 Masks gets a 52% discount at $1,899.95 (or $4.75 each). Whether you own a business or have a large church community, this is the time to rally all those you know to go in on this essential purchase.