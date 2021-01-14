Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dead at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher -- half of the famous Siegfried & Roy magic act -- has died just 2 days after announcing he had cancer ... and 8 months after his professional partner, Roy Horn.

Siegfried died Wednesday night at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer. His sister says he "fell asleep gently and peacefully."

The longtime magician had just announced his terminal diagnosis, and though he'd undergone a lengthy surgery to remove a malignant tumor ... the cancer had already spread. Siegfried was reportedly released from the hospital at his own request to spend his final days at home.

Vegas, of course, is where Siegfried & Roy made names for themselves ... with their popular act best known for featuring white tigers and lions. The duo performed together for 4 decades, best known for their run at The Mirage from 1990 until 2003 ... which was hailed the most visited show on the Strip.

Their act ended after Roy suffered a career-ending injury when a tiger named Montecore attacked him on stage, leaving him partially paralyzed.

Roy died last May at the age of 75 from complications of COVID-19. Siegfried said at the time, "The world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend."

Both men were from Germany -- they met while working on a cruise ship in 1957 -- and began a 50-year journey together in the entertainment biz. Siegfried once said ... "We did what we did out of love, not for success or money. We had a deep respect for each other. We literally raised each other: I created Roy and Roy created Siegfried."

Siegfried was 81.