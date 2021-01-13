'Survivor' Contestant Angie Jakusz Dead at 40

1/13/2021 6:25 PM PT
Angie Jakusz, a former 'Survivor' contestant, has died after battling cancer.

Angie died Friday in the New Orleans area, and while we don't know her exact cause of death yet ... a recent GoFundMe page in her name says she'd been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Her fellow contestants playfully gave her the nickname, "No Fun Angie," when she appeared on the competition show's tenth season, "Survivor: Palau." She competed for the Ulong tribe.

Angie made a little history on the show ... she was voted out on Day 12 after becoming the first contestant to lose a revote in tribal council. Fans also got to see her on the 'Survivor' 10-year anniversary party in 2010.

She was born and raised in Waukesha, Wisconsin ... but eventually settled in New Orleans where she was an artist, and a bartender in the French Quarter.

Angie is survived by her husband, Steven Calandra, her parents, brother, niece and nephew. She was 40.

