Make Learning Something New Enjoyable with a Brilliant Subscription

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you think of yourself as more of the creative type, this doesn't mean you can't brush up on your quantitative skills.

Or if this is about you not being good at math in high school, perhaps things would be different if you had specific career goals in mind. For professionals and students hoping to get ahead by building expertise in math, science and computer science, consider a premium subscription to Brilliant.

Each subscription provides users with unlimited access to all online courses on Brilliant. These courses include everything from the basics of programming all the way to math fundamentals for quantitative finance, and so much more.

Don't worry, these aren't boring classes that will make you fall asleep either. Brilliant delivers active learning with fun and interactive lessons and we guarantee you'll finally see these quantitative subjects differently. With Brilliant, you'll actually get excited to master these topics.

Subscriptions start at $24.99 monthly, but it gets lowered to only $12.49 per month if you opt for Brilliant annually. Additionally, if you and your friends want to do some interactive learning together, a subscription for a group of three or more costs just $299.88 a year...so the more people you bring together, the cheaper it is. On top of that, the first 200 customers get an additional 20% off, so hurry and get your squad in on this!