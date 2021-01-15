Snow Goggles That Let You Jam and Shred??? Yes, Please!!!

... These Can Do It All!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether you're a skier or snowboarder, the proper gear makes all the difference during a day in the snow ... including your goggles, which can now do more than just block out the sun.

If you really want to kick things up a notch, grab a pair of IceBRKR Bone Conduction REVO Ski Glasses and you'll surely have a more exciting experience on the mountain.

Not only will it keep you safer, but it's also the world's first ski mask with bone conduction audio. It's the modern goggles snow sport lovers have been waiting for. It features Bluetooth 5.0 MESH Intercom technology that allows you to talk to up to 18 of your friends during your run.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

Beyond being able to chat and take calls, the bone conduction capability delivers a premium sound experience. For those who want to hype themselves up like Olympian Chloe Kim, this is your chance to blast your favorite tracks and have the most exhilarating time speeding down the mountain.

Make your next snow adventure safer and way more fun by snagging 15% off the IceBRKR Bone Conduction REVO Ski Glasses ... 'cause we have 'em on sale for just $169.99.