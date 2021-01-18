Michelle Obama Thanks Fans for Happy Birthday Wishes

This is 57 for Michelle Obama, who's reflecting on a challenging year, and sending a motivational message to everyone going through the same -- hang in there.

The former First Lady celebrated her birthday Sunday, and thanked her millions of followers for their "lovely birthday wishes" ... while sharing a pensive black-and-white photo of herself.

Michelle added ... "I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments."

Her hubby, former Prez Barack, also gave her a bday shout-out ... accompanied by a throwback pic. He captioned it, "Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche."

Of course, a lot of the difficulty Michelle alludes to in her bday message involves the hot-button issues of 2020 that have continued on in the new year -- the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, social justice and protests ... and the contentious election.