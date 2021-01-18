Michelle Obama Thanks Fans for Happy Birthday Wishes

Michelle Obama Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes ... Offers Encouragement

1/18/2021 10:05 AM PT

This is 57 for Michelle Obama, who's reflecting on a challenging year, and sending a motivational message to everyone going through the same -- hang in there.

The former First Lady celebrated her birthday Sunday, and thanked her millions of followers for their "lovely birthday wishes" ... while sharing a pensive black-and-white photo of herself.

Michelle added ... "I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments."

Her hubby, former Prez Barack, also gave her a bday shout-out ... accompanied by a throwback pic. He captioned it, "Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche."

Of course, a lot of the difficulty Michelle alludes to in her bday message involves the hot-button issues of 2020 that have continued on in the new year -- the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, social justice and protests ... and the contentious election.

She's not been shy about speaking her mind on these topics either ... including most recently after the Capitol riots, when she called out the police response to the pro-Trump insurrectionists in comparison to how they've treated BLM demonstrators.

