Bernice King Says Pro-Trump Rioters Should Be Punished

Bernice King Pro-Trump Rioters Should Be Punished ... It's Only Fair!!!

1/8/2021 12:20 AM PT
Exclusive
PRIVILEGE ON DISPLAY
Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter wants to see the rioters who stormed the Capitol get more than a slap on the wrist ... she says letting them off easy sends the wrong message.

Bernice King tells TMZ ... she's disturbed the pro-Trump rioters had almost free reign when they laid siege on the Capitol ... a very different reaction from the one her father's peaceful marchers got back in the day in D.C.

MLK's youngest child tells us she's baffled how rioters were able to move through the Capitol without much resistance -- they were in the House and Senate chambers, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, everywhere -- and then they just walked out the front door.

Like Michelle Obama and others, Bernice wonders how the rioters would have been treated if they were Black Lives Matter supporters. She's not really wondering ... she knows.

Bernice wants serious repercussions for the mob behavior ... otherwise, it will absolutely happen again.

