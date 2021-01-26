A Google Mini Speaker Makes the Loudest Noise at the Best Price

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You don't have to have the biggest speaker in the room to make the most noise ... especially when you're saving a bundle like you are here.

Our online promotion gets you the Google Home Mini at its lowest price ever. Don't underestimate this adorable device, it can do wonders at the sound of your voice.

If you need help figuring out what to wear, the Mini can come through with weather updates. You'll also be able to command it to play music and much more without having to lift a finger. Some users even have a few scattered around the house, so there's always some assistance or a speaker handy.

On top of that, the design looks a lot better than most wireless electronics on the market. It's on sale in neutral colors including chalk and charcoal, which go well with just about anything.

Originally, the Google Home Mini costs $49, and while that's still cheaper than plenty of smart home products ... you'll luckily, only have to pay $19.95 with us. And no, we're not pulling your leg.