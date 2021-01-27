Joel Embiid Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gigi Bryant W/ Incredible Shoe Design

Breaking News

Joel Embiid is honoring the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant on the court against the Lakers Wednesday night ... with an incredible custom shoe design.

The Philadelphia 76ers star just revealed the special paint job on his signature Under Armour Embiid 1s ... which feature an image of Kobe and Gigi together on one side ... and the numbers #2, #24 and #8 on the other.

Of course, this past Tuesday marked one year since the Bryants' tragic death ... so Embiid decided to pay homage to the hero he idolized as kid growing up in Cameroon.

FYI -- Embiid also previously honored Kobe last season, switching his jersey number from 21 to 24 for one game to honor the Lakers legend.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry also showed love for the Bryants on Wednesday ... wearing his special pair of Curry 8 sneakers against the Timberwolves.

The awesome designs were put together by Dez Customs -- the go-to guy for some of the biggest stars in sports.