Floss Your Teeth With Water, No Strings Attached!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Flossing can be a huge pain -- quite literally -- but it doesn't have to be anymore ... because we're here to douse you with the solution.

Thanks to the DR.BEI Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner, you no longer have to fear this essential dental hygiene step. This device has it all and we guarantee you'll end up flossing more than you ever have before.

The cleaner includes three adjustable water pressures allowing you to choose the best mode based on your teeth and gums' sensitivity. For those using the cleaner for the first time, have a sore tooth, sensitive gums or mouth ulcers, it's highly recommended that you stick with the lowest soft mode.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

This device that's comparable to the size of a smartphone features a 180ml water tank that uses high-pressure pulsed water to effectively remove plaque and residue from your pearly whites. It's even brace-friendly and ideal for anyone with implants, bridges or crowns.

All in all, the compact flosser is powerful and portable -- and right now, through us, you can have it for just $46.95 ... which is a huge discount from the normal price of $59. No more excuses for not having pearly whites!