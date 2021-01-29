Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul officially Postponed, 'COVID & Other Things'

Exclusive

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match has officially been postponed, a Mayweather spokesperson tells TMZ Sports ... and a source says it's because of "COVID and other things."

The source wouldn't elaborate about the COVID situation ... but told us both Floyd and Logan are actively working on rescheduling the fight as soon as possible.

The original fight -- an exhibition -- was set for February 20th, a Pay-Per-View event put on by celebrity custom video platform, Fanmio.

Because the fight was touted as an exhibition, it would not count on either fighters professional record.

Unclear if the fighters will pursue other boxing opportunities while they work on rescheduling this event.

As we previously reported, the fight had been in the works for awhile -- but the 2 sides made it official in December 2020.

Despite having an 0-1 record as a pro, 25-year-old Logan was supremely confident he could put a hurtin' on the 43-year-old legend.

Floyd is 50-0 and widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all-time.

In fact, we spoke with Dana White recently, who guaranteed Logan Paul would get destroyed -- "this is gonna be such a 10-sided ridiculous ass whoopin, it's not even gonna be funny."

Earlier this week, Logan appeared on "The Night Shift Gaming" and addressed rumors that the Mayweather fight was suffering from "lack of interest" -- "lack of interest? What the f***? There's not been a fight that's made this much noise the whole year."