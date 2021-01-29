Guess Who This Blonde Boy Turned Into!
1/29/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this shaggy-haired sweetheart was entertaining audiences with his Southern charm on the big screen, he was just another bike riding runt growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas.
This cute kid scored his big break when he struck lightening with a sweet role in a romantic comedy set in the South. He wooed audiences across the country ... along with his co-star in the film, Reese Witherspoon.
Now, he most recently made an appearance in a 2019 Oscar-nominated racing film and secured his spot as a reoccurring character in an Neo-Western drama series.