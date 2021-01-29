Do Away With the Wires, This Charging Dock is Cordless!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you have an extension cord full of chargers, it's time to level up ... and go wire-free ... probably forevermore.

Considering all the different devices people use each day, it can be overwhelming to keep track of it all. Luckily, the Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch conveniently takes care of two essential electronics for you.

Forget about messy, tangled cords that you can't tell apart, this dock powers up your iPhone and Apple Watch wirelessly. That's right ... just like Bluetooth technology, you'll be able to go cord-free with this purchase. That means being more organized ... and unlike the flimsy Apple chargers, this is something you'll actually want to use day after day.

Plus, there's no arguing that it looks chic AF on a nightstand. The dock is crafted from solid Walnut and topped with soft felt to avoid any damage to your devices.

For a limited time, the Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch won't break the bank ... we're hawking it for way less than its OG price at $128, it'll cost ya only $86.99.