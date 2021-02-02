Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

2/2/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 11
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this cute kid became a multi-talented singer and actor, he was just another doe-eyed darling growing up in Terrell, Texas.

This little lad got his start on television by starring in multiple sitcoms ... one of which was titled after himself. He quickly rose to fame in noteworthy films -- including a Quentin Tarantino action-packed flick and a musical portrayal which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

His musical talents don't stop on the big screen ... his record productions and collaborations led him to working with Kanye West and receiving numerous Grammy nominations.

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later